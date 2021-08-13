Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

