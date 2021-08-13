Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 205,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.12% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,997,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $36.61.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

