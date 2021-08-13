Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 262,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Petra Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $148,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAIC opened at $10.02 on Friday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

