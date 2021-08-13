Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Turquoise Hill Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 677,825 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after acquiring an additional 571,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,244,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $15.56 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

