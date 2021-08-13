Millennium Management LLC Purchases 35,977 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 248.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Surmodics worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.92. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $742.71 million, a P/E ratio of 102.96, a PEG ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

