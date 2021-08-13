Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 267,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

GNACU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

