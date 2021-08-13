Millennium Management LLC Sells 144,656 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $10,678,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $5,040,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.03. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

