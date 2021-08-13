Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,611,024 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,611,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

