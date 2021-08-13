Millennium Management LLC Sells 208,615 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,615 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Tivity Health worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TVTY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

