Millennium Management LLC Sells 246,540 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,540 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ping Identity worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 389,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

PING opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

