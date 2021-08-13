Millennium Management LLC Sells 39,085 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $51,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $214,460 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXRT stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

