Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 378,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Precigen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 235,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,706,275.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

