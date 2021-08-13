Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

Shares of PLBY opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

