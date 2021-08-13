Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 142,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

NYSE KREF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,375. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

