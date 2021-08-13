Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,438,000 after purchasing an additional 453,236 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBIO opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.41. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.76.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

