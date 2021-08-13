Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,674 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of DouYu International worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 348,559 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 638,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $3.44 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 0.75.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

