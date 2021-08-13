Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCARU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 113.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $760,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCARU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

