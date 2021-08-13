Milton C. Ault III Buys 3,400 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $13,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 766,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

