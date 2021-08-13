MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Hits $58.22 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.41 or 0.00011651 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $58.22 million and $160,013.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.66 or 0.00399960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.78 or 0.00938790 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,764,954 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

