MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $5.41 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.41 or 0.00011651 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $58.22 million and approximately $160,013.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.66 or 0.00399960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.78 or 0.00938790 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,764,954 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

