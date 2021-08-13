Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $2.99 on Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00006469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $579.24 million and $52.64 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00143633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00152528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,127.99 or 0.99804738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00865052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 193,724,652 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

