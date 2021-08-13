Mining Core Coin (MCC) One Day Volume Tops $99.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $20,468.89 and $99.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00137048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00149689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.63 or 0.99935629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00855420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mining Core Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

