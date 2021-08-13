Mint Club Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $73,767.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00062907 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

