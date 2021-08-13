MintMe.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $120.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $531,266.81 and approximately $120.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,673.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.05 or 0.06938943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.38 or 0.01378916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.26 or 0.00386498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00135440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.09 or 0.00570726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.00349174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00302562 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

