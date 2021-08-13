Mips (OTC:MPZAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Mips (OTC:MPZAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MIPS AB engages in the manufacture and sale of safety helmets. It develops helmet-based safety and brain protection. The company was founded by Stale Moller, Per Evert Niklas Steenberg, Hans Von Holst, Hans Peter Halldin, and Magnus Aare in 1996 and is headquartered in Taby, Sweden.

