Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 1,305 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

