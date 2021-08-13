Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 15,905 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. 2,202,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,654. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

