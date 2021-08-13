Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 32,821 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.90. 52,106,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,853,066. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $146,084,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

