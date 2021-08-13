Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 70,827 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 218.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,827 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 139,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 71,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.05. 126,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,794. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.