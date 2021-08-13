Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

