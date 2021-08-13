Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. 15,216,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,619,396. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

