Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 914,037 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after acquiring an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.58. 378,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,852. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.