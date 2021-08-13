Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 123,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,034. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.