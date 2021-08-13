Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 15,905 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. 2,202,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,654. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

