Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 42,228 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.57% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 285.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21,069.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

