Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 42,228 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.57% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 136,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

