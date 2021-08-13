Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 6,595 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.3% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 58.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 61.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,011. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

