Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 70,827 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,827 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 668,810 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,584.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 327,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,239 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 322,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 239,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 126,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,794. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

