Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 7,255 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,341,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 22.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 11,814,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,898,479. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

