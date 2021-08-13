Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 75,351 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,431 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,807,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 615,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 814,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 295,094 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN remained flat at $$21.72 on Friday. 630,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

