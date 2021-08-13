Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $166.39. 7,388,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,942,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.