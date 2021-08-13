Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,462. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $63.23 and a one year high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,770,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 932,891 shares valued at $104,286,048. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

