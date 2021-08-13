Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263,730 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.90% of ZIX worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 318,051 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ZIX by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI remained flat at $$7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 247,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

