Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after buying an additional 736,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after buying an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 144,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.54. 67,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.68. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

