Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,370,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 386.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 580,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. Analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

