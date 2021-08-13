Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.15% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 696,596 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $5,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 156,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 116,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

NYSE KRO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,889. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.