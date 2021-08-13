Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.19% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 940,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,523. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.87. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,095,958 shares of company stock worth $76,812,959. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

