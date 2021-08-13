Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $189.09. The company had a trading volume of 497,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.37. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -266.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.90.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

