Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 48.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 2,150,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

