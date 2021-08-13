Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.15% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,607,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 156,510 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 74.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. 109,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

